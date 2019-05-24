Suwannee County deputies arrest man in shooting death of son-in-law

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 24, 2019

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man following a deadly shooting at a residence in the 7600 block of 193rd Road.

Officials say around 8 p.m. on Thursday, deputies received a call regarding a shooting and upon arrival, 50-year-old Jason Michael Bowers was found having been shot numerous times.

SCSO says Bowers was transported by Suwannee County Fire Rescue to a local hospital but died due to his injuries.

Officials say according to witnesses on the scene, 50-year-old John Christopher Homan approached the Bowers (who is his son-in-law) who was sitting in the front yard of the residence.

Deputies say Bowers told a child who was near him to duck out of the way before Homan shot Bowers several times, unprovoked.

Authorities say a neighbor heard the shooting occur and saw Homan standing over Bowers, yelling and attempting to further injure him by punching him, fired two warning shots and remained on the scene until law enforcement arrived.

SCSO says Homan was placed under arrest and transported to the Suwannee County Jail, where he has been charged with murder and child abuse.