Suwannee County deputies investigating armed robbery, attempted murder

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 20, 2020

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating an armed robbery and attempted murder at a pawn shop in the 120 block of South road that happened on Monday afternoon.

SCSO says the suspects are a black male and a white female, traveling in a 2016-2019 Nissan Sentra.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suwannee County deputies at 386-362-2222 or 911.

SCSO says the suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous and say to not approach them.