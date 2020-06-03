Suwannee County deputies looking for 2 men involved in convenience store burglary

By: WCJB Staff

June 3, 2020

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) — Suwannee County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for two men who they say burglarized a convenience store.

Deputies say on Sunday the men entered the Busy Bee store on US 129 North at I-10.

One of the men distracted a store clerk, while the other sneaked into the back.

Inside the office, he was able to steal a large sum of money and hide it in his pants before walking out.

Deputies say the men left in a newer model Nissan Kick crossover.

