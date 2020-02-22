Suwannee County man accused of killing grandfather arrested in North Carolina

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 22, 2020

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCTV) –

A man accused of killing his grandfather was arrested Friday after fleeing to North Carolina, according to the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation began Tuesday when deputies were called to Curley's Trailer Park in Branford for a report of a body, later identified as 77-year-old Wayne Curtis Manuel.

According to authorities, the investigation determined Manuel's grandson, 33-year-old Scottie Manuel, was responsible for the death. Deputies tracked down Manuel's location to North Carolina with the help of the U.S. Marshalls Service.

SCSO deputies traveled to Hoke County in North Carolina and made the arrest, posting photos of the arrest Saturday on the SCSO Facebook page.

Manuel is awaiting extradition back to Suwannee County. Meanwhile, a dive team from Jacksonville searched for a firearm in the Suwannee River.