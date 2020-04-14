Florida Department of Health reports three coronavirus deaths in Suwannee County

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Health is reporting three COVID-19 deaths in Suwannee County.

The patients who died include a 77-year-old woman and two 74-year-old men who were hospitalized in connection to coronavirus, according to the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office.

The information was released in FDOH's 11:30 a.m. coronavirus update on its website. The sheriff's office said FDOH reported the first death Monday night, but it did not get official confirmation from the health department until Tuesday morning.

The county now has a total of 75 coronavirus cases.

The newest cases include the following patients:

—90-year-old woman

—93-year-old woman

—86-year-old woman

—71-year-old woman

—88-year-old man

—62-year-old woman

—74-year-old man

Five of the seven new cases are connected to an existing case, the sheriff's office says.

