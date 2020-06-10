Suwannee County still under water after Tuesday rain

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Dozens of roads remained underwater Wednesday after flooding caused several to shut down.

Heavy Tuesday night rains forced Suwannee County emergency personnel to close down roads. About a dozen of them remained closed Wednesday afternoon, with water covering the roadways.

Signs are posted near several of the roads advising drivers that they remain underwater. Others have "road closed" signs to prevent cars from driving through.

On Wednesday, parts of US 90 just south of Interstate 10 were underwater, but a steady stream of cars continued driving through.

Some longtime nearby homeowners told WCTV that they've never seen flooding in the area before.

Several roads off of US 90 north of Interstate 10 remained closed Wednesday. Homeowner Timothy Pipkin says he was on his garbage route when he got stuck, the water coming nearly all the way up the door of his truck.

"I got stuck, and I asked for one of the people that lived close to it if they could get me out. They had a jeep, and they offered to come down and get me. That's what happened to my bumper. But as I said, this is a garbage truck, I'm not worried about it," Pipkin said. "They has a sign up, you know, that said no passage, and I decided to go out and fin out what it was. So that's what I found there was, not just standing water but deep mud."

Sheriff Sam St. John said it's not only dangerous to try and drive through standing water, but can also cause significant flooding and engine damage to vehicles. Suwannee County emergency officials are asking drivers in the area to heed warnings of signs and barriers.