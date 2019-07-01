Teen dies after tree falls on van during mission trip in Mexico

By: WJCB20, WCTV Eyewitness News

July 1, 2019

JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) -- A church community has asked for prayers after a member of its congregation died in Mexico.

Callie Jordan was one of multiple people riding in a van during a missionary trip with the Suwannee Baptist Association, Friday evening.

According to First Baptist Church of Jasper’s Facebook page, the van was stopped for gas when a tree fell on it.

Jordan was taken to a hospital with serious head injuries. The church later posted that she passed away.

"It is with heavy hearts that we have to say that Callie Jordan has passed away due to her injury...we ask that you please continue to pray for her family during this time, as well as her church, and all the missionaries who were there. Thank you all for sharing, and praying. We have been blown away by the overwhelming response to this prayer request,” the church wrote on Facebook.

Jordan, a native of Sweetwater, Tennessee, was on the trip with her grandfather who is with the Suwannee Baptist Association. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

The church tells WCTV Jordan's family is flying to Mexico to return with her body later this week.