Suwannee Deputies find credit card skimmers at jiffy store gas pumps

By WCTV Eyewitness News

August 24, 2019

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla (WCTV) -- The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about credit card skimmers at jiffy store gas pumps. The agency first posted the warning to their Facebook page.

SCSO is saying a citizen noticed two suspicious white males opening the gas pump at a roundabout jiffy store and reported it to a clerk. Upon further investigation, the clerk and an officer from the Live Oak Police Department found a credit card skimmer placed on the pump.

Not long after this report, another citizen noticed those same suspects putting a skimmer on a pump at another jiffy store off of County Road 250 and State Road 51.

Deputies say another person is with the two suspects driving a green Ford Excursion. The devices were quickly located, but SCSO is urging everyone to use caution when using your credit/debit cards at the gas pump, and to consider using cash or paying inside when getting gas.

