Suwannee Fire Rescue: Pedestrian taken to trauma center after hit by car on Hwy 90

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 23, 2019

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Suwannee Fire Rescue says crews have finished clearing a scene of a pedestrian being struck by a car on U.S. Highway 90 east of the golf course on Tuesday.

SFR says one pedestrian has been transported via helicopter to a local trauma center.

Officials ask commuters to use caution while traveling on U.S. 90 east as the Florida Highway Patrol conducts their investigation.

Authorities have not released information regarding what caused the crash or what condition the pedestrian is in.