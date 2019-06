By: WCTV Eyewitness News

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Suwannee Fire Rescue says they battled flames early Tuesday morning on a vehicle that caught fire.

SFR says the vehicle, a semi-truck/hauler car, was sitting on a northbound ramp to I-75.

Officials say crews made an attack and extinguished the fire quickly.

Authorities say three vehicles that were being transported were fully engulfed in flames.