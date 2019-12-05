Suwannee High School's artistic talents on display in front of White House

Suwannee High School is getting national recognition this holiday season. The Trump Administration’s National Park Service chose the Live Oak school to help decorate the Florida state tree on display in front of the White House this year.

Pamela Williams teaches art at Suwannee. She applied months ago to have her class represent the state in decorating ornaments for trees outside the White House. Williams says they’re now a part of history.

“I really do feel like they deserve it. They are some of the most talented kids that I know,” said Williams.

Williams chose her advanced art students to bring Florida flare to the national stage. The Sunshine State lighting up a row of trees with its oranges, beaches, even hurricanes draped on a pine needle canvas.

“I just appreciate them working so hard and they’ve done a really great job so I’m just proud of them,” said Williams.

Every state and territory participates in this holiday tradition. NPS says they have been decorating the so-called “Pathway of Peace” south of the White House since 1954.

“It’s amazing to just watch them look at their ornaments and take pictures with them...they just have smiles on their faces,” said Cook.

She says NPS teams up with the Department of Education to choose the schools around the country. Cook says bringing each state and territory together plants a sense of community in front of the White House.

“This is a celebration that is countrywide and it’s also in a national park that belongs to everyone,” said Cook.

All decorators are invited to be on hand when the official tree lighting takes place Thursday night.

