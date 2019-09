By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 23, 2019

SUWANNEE County, Fla. (WCTV) — Suwannee County Fire and Rescue said on Facebook the dock at Suwannee Lake was completely burned Sunday morning.

Deputies received a call telling them that the dock at Suwannee Lake was on fire around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies said the fire is under investigation.

If you have any information about the fire, you can contact Suwannee County Fire and Rescue at 386-364-3404.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.