Suwannee leaders: 29 of 31 COVID-19 cases reported at nursing home

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 6, 2020

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) -- Suwannee County saw a big spike in coronavirus numbers overnight, nearly doubling from 18 on Sunday to 31 Monday.

According to Live Oak City Councilman Don Allen, 29 of the area's 31 cases are staff and residents at a local nursing home, Suwannee Health and Rehabilitation Center.

"It's like a Petri dish there. Employees there are scared. They have no protective gear," Allen said. "Low-level staff say the hierarchy is covering up."

At least two emergency vehicles were removing patients on stretchers from the facility on Monday.

At a moment's notice Monday, city officials came together at 2 p.m. for a special-called meeting with the Florida Department of Health to discuss the crisis.

"It's gone take all of us working together to get ahead of COVID-19," a representative with Florida Health.

Patricia Mutlick's husband was recently transported to Suwannee Health and Rehab from Lake City for therapy.

The facility is taking precautions and prohibiting visitations for the time being. Mutlick has not been allowed to see her husband for about three weeks.

She drove by Monday honking to say 'hey'.

"It's not a good situation. We just want it to be over with," she said.

Mutlick tells WCTV the therapy her husband was seeking at the facility has been put on hold because personnel is lacking due to the chaos over the outbreak.

She says he's 76-years-old and at risk.

"It's very scary because he's a prime candidate," she said. "I mean, he has all the things against him: diabetes, a heart disease, you know, his age, everything. It's scary."

We attempted to contact the center's administrators

The Suwannee Health and Rehab administration refuses to comment at this time.