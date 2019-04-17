Swapping homes saves money on vacation

By: Ivanhoe Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Over three billion people traveled last year. According to Value Penguin, lodging costs for vacation take up about 26 percent of total expenditures for domestic trips and 21 percent for international trips.

According to Hotels.com, the average hotel room costs about 141 dollars a night. The average Airbnb costs between 60 and 80 dollars for a couple, but what about just swapping a home with another family?

Where do you stay on vacation? What about swapping homes? Home Exchange offers 400 thousand homes in 187 countries. It costs 150 dollars a year or 15 dollars a night. They also cover up to one million dollars in damages. Love Home Swap offers 10,000 homes in 100 countries. They offer three different memberships costing from 11 to 15 dollars per month and you don’t have to swap homes at the same time.

Own a second home? Turn to thirdhome.com. There is not an annual fee to join just pay an exchange fee to swap. They use a key system which is based on the value of the home and the time of year, but they expire in 15 months. They also cover up to five thousand in damages.

Love Home Swap offers a two week free trial before it begins to charge you for the first month. A recent study by Johns Hopkins warns that smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are missing in up to half of the homes they surveyed. So be careful!

