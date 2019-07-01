Swarm of mayflies surrounds workers who turned on lights during a fishing survey

By: WTSP 10 News

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — Officials in Ohio got an insect-fueled surprise while trying to do their jobs last week.

State wildlife technicians were doing a nearshore electrofishing survey on Lake Erie when they were swarmed by mayflies as soon as they turned on their lights -- just outside Catawba Island State Park, which is located about 50 miles east of Toledo.

Mayflies are not harmful -- just a nuisance. They are unable to bite or sting. But, they are extremely attracted to lights and often found at freshwater lakes, ponds and streams.

Adult mayflies don't actually eat because they only live as "mature adults" for a few days, according to PestWorld.org. The website says while there is little that can keep mayflies away entirely, homeowners can replace white incandescent and fluorescent bulbs with yellow light bulbs to help limit the number of mayflies they see.

Electrofishing uses electricity to catch fish.