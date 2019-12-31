Sweater weather for New Year's Eve

By: Charles Roop | WCTV Pinpoint Weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – It’s the end to another year and another decade.* We’ll cap off the end of 2019 and the start of 2020 with some cooler weather. So, get out those coats and sweaters.

A cold front passed the Big Bend and South Georgia on Monday, ushering in high pressure behind it with a northwesterly flow. This drier and cooler air advection has led to temps falling throughout Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lows Tuesday morning were in the upper 30s to the mid 40s for inland locations.

The good-weather pattern will persist for Tuesday with a sunny sky and a high reaching the low to mid 60s. Winds will be out of the northwest ranging from 5-12 mph.

New Year’s Eve night will be another chill one. Temperatures will be in the 60s at 5 p.m. and dropping into the 40s by 9 p.m. Around midnight, the temps will be in the middle 40s with a clear sky. If outside for events, a nice jacket would be good to have. Wind will be light out of the west to calm.

We’ll see increasing cloud cover later on New Year’s Day with highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances will increase Thursday into Friday with the next storm system moving into the Southeast.

*I’m calling 2010-2019 the decade of the 2010s. Don’t @ me.

