Threatening, racist photo circulates at Taylor Co. High School

February 24, 2020

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) — Taylor County authorities are investigating after a photo that appears to show a gun pointed at a student’s head started circulating at Taylor County High School.

The picture, obtained by WCTV, shows the gun in the foreground, pointed at a black student sitting at his desk. It is captioned with a racial slur.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Taylor County School District said it received information about what it called an edited photo from several weeks ago.

“We are working with law enforcement to find the source of the photo and are continuing with our normal school day. There is no threat on our campus at this time,” the statement says.

The district goes on to ask for anyone with information on where the photo originated to come forward.

Several parents have reached out to WCTV expressing their concerns about the photo.

Some are picking up their children from school early and taking them home.

“They were scared. They didn’t want to stay out there,” one parent told WCTV.

