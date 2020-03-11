TCC moving classes online amid coronavirus outbreak

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Tallahassee Community College says it is moving its classes online for at least two weeks following spring break due to the coronavirus outbreak.

TCC says the change will happen on March 23. March 16 is the first day of spring break. The school says it will use the break as an opportunity for deep disinfecting and cleaning. All college related travel out of the district has been suspended.

Face-to-face classes are expected to resume on April 6.

For the school's latest actions on coronavirus, visit its website.

FSU and FAMU have also decided to move classes online after spring break.

