TCC & Flagler College announce new agreement to build pathway for teachers

By: Lanetra Bennett I WCTV Eyewitness News

January 21, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The presidents of Tallahassee Community College and Flagler College have signed a one-of-a-kind agreement.

The "2+2 EDUCATION" articulation agreement is the only public-private partnership in Florida providing a path for a bachelor's degree in elementary education.

Administrators say three things were the main focus when making the agreement: affordability, accessibility, and excellence.

TCC President Dr. Jim Murdaugh says this has been his vision for years. That vision was to build a pathway for teachers.

He says students can now go seamlessly from TCC to Flagler College for their education degree and entry into the workforce

"They'll know exactly what they need to do in the way of course work and all of the administrative stuff that sometimes gets in the way. We'll clear that out of the way so their path to becoming an elementary education teacher becomes an easy one." Dr. Murdaugh said.

The two presidents publicly signed the agreement Tuesday.

Flagler President Dr. Joe Joyner says this partnership will help students financially, as opposed to the $35,000 range for a four-year degree at most private colleges.

"It creates an affordable degree, a $10,000 degree," Dr. Joyner said. "Students can come out with minimal or little debt, and go straight in the classroom. So, it's a great, great model that I thing should be adopted all across the state."

Eighty-five to 90% of Flagler's students come from TCC.

One of them was Katrina Roddenberry. She's a graduate of both colleges. Now she's a middle school teacher, and Wakulla County's 2020 Teacher of the Year.

Administrators hope this new agreement will put more students on the same path.

"They prepared us very well with practical instructional strategies. Whenever I entered the classroom, I felt well prepared because of the strong education I had here at Flagler College." Roddenberry said.

TCC and Flagler have been partners for 20 years.

