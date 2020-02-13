TCC Career Center hosts their first Public Safety Panel

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 13, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee Community College's Career Center hosted a Discovering Careers in Fire Science, Criminal Justice and Public Safety discussion panel Thursday,

Leon County Sheriff's Office, Tallahassee Police Department and the Tallahassee Fire Department were all part of the panel.

The Public Safety professionals gave students insight on their careers and told the story of their journey to where they are now.

"The students can really see first hand and hear first hand about their journey and really what it's like," said Catie Goodman, TCC Career Center Director. "A day in the life of a firefighter or the day in the life of a police officer and they really take to that."

The TCC Career Center has another panel planned with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare for February, along with a large hiring career fair to be held in April.