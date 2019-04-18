TCC Vice President, Provost resigning

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Vice President of Tallahassee Community College Dr. Feleccia Moore-Davis has resigned, effective June 30, according to a letter sent by the school's president.
The full letter reads as follows:
"I wanted to inform you all that Dr. Feleccia Moore-Davis has resigned as provost of TCC for personal reasons. We have agreed that her resignation will not take effect until June 30. That will give me the opportunity to start the search for a new provost and vice president of academic affairs as soon as possible.
I am grateful to Dr. Moore-Davis for her leadership over the past four years.
Moving forward, we will be starting the search process soon. As with any change, we will be looking for a leader with the vision and skill set to address future challenges and help take TCC to the next level of excellence."