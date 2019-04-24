TCC Women’s Basketball’s Franqua Bedell leaving program for job at Missouri State

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 24, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Franqua Bedell, TCC Women’s Basketball Head Coach, has resigned from his position to join the coaching staff at Missouri State, according to the school.

Bedell was hired by Tallahassee Community College in June of 2013 after a stint as an assistant coach at VCU and is only the third head coach in the history of the program. In six years as Head Coach, “Coach Q” has compiled a 104-62 with the Eagles including a 25-5 record last season and a 29-6 record in 2017-18 when TCC won the NJCAA National Championship. The title was TCC Athletics' first since Eagles softball won in 1994.

Bedell, an Arkansas native, is set to join the coaching staff at Missouri State and work under newly hired Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton as an Assistant Coach. We first learned of the news via a tweet from a university official.

Coach Q, new Assistant Lady Bears coach Franqua “Q” Bedell, welcomed by City Councilmember Abe McGull and Board members at the MudLounge. Welcome coach! pic.twitter.com/tCwVkhiKfY — H. Wes Pratt (@HWesPratt) April 19, 2019

Later Wednesday afternoon, TCC Athletics retweeted the official announcement from MSU:

Please welcome assistant coaches Franqua Bedell, Seth Minter and Tori Jankoska!#MSUBears ����



MORE: https://t.co/ueZfhklwUz pic.twitter.com/IZSxa7tZN9 — MSU Lady Bears (@MSULadyBears) April 24, 2019

"I'm extremely humbled and honored to be a part of Coach Mox's staff at Missouri State, and thankful to be coming back home to Springfield," said Bedell. "MSU is a special place. I am excited to continue the wonderful winning tradition and be part of such a great school and community. Coach Mox is one of the up-and-coming coaches in the country. Her 'FAB' approach is something I preached at TCC, and my family and I are thankful and excited to join her at MSU."

