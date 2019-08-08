TCC announces hiring of next women's basketball coach

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

August 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee Community College has announced the hiring of Matt Huddleston as the new head women's basketball coach.

"We are excited to welcome Matt to the TCC Athletics family," said TCC athletic director Rob Chaney. "His regional identity and extensive recruiting network, particularly in the AAU Circuit, made him an ideal candidate and positions him well to continue building upon the foundation that Q established."

Huddleston, an Atlanta native, recently spent the 2018/19 campaign as associate head coach at St. Francis (Pa.) University, helping the Red Flash to an NCAA Tournament victory and finishing as runners-up in the Northeast Conference tournament.

A Valdosta State graduate, Huddleston's previous stops also include a three-year stint as an assistant coach at Winthrop University (2012/15) and two separate one-year stops coaching at Georgia high schools (Decatur High, 2010/11; Vidalia High, 2017/18).

Huddleston replaces Franqua Bedell, who left TCC to join the coaching staff at Missouri State in April.

TCC says Huddleston will be formally introduced at a later date.