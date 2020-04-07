TCC baseball's promising season comes to abrupt halt due to coronavirus

By: Joey Lamar | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

April 7, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Community College baseball team was on a roll before their season was canceled because of a global pandeminc. Now, instead of being in the midst of conference play. They are cleaning out their lockers.

The TCC Eagles knew clean out day was coming, but they did not think the end would come before the Easter holiday.

"It was a super weird feeling," said sophomore pitcher Nolan Daniel. "Everybody didn't know how to react to it because we haven't experienced anything like this before."

When the Eagles found out their year was postponed, before eventually being canceled, They were on the bus headed back from an 8-7 loss to Chipola College.

"On the way back from that game," head coach Mike McLeod said, "We pretty much knew the season was, not over, but definitely postponed with the very strong feeling that it was probably over."

TCC's loss to the Indians was just their second loss in it's last 13 games.

"We starting to find it," Daniel said. "Starting to click finally. I hate that it had to end that way."

Now, as coach McLeod conducts exit interviews, he said this pandemic hit home as he hears from his effected players.

"You're starting to hear stories of, 'My uncle passed away up in New York,' or 'My cousin has it,'" McLeod said. "You're starting to hear some really tough things that are very personal."

If there is any good news, it is spring sport athletes will not lose a year of eligibility.

For TCC, they project at least 20 of their 26 players will return, but they have 11 freshman coming next season.

"We'll figure it out," McLeod said, "But we're not the only people in that boat. It's going to be that way across the country at all levels."

Coach Mike McLeod said he could redshirt six of seven players.

He normally redshirts two or three.