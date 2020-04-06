TCC donates medical equipment to Capital Regional Medical Center

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Tallahassee Community College has donated more than 2,000 medical items to Capital Regional Medical Center to help the hospital's response to COVID-19.

TCC says it donated surgical and face masks, disposable lab coats, shoe covers and surgical gowns and gloves to CRMC.

“TCC is honored to have donated these medical items to the brave workers of the CRMC,” said Madeline Pumariega, Executive Vice President and Provost. “As the community’s college, we are proud to support our healthcare partners serving in the frontlines of the coronavirus."

TCC says it determined it was able to make the donation after its Ghazvini Center for Healthcare Education found extra supplies it could provide first responders during an inventory review.

“Our division is delighted to donate lab supplies that are used to train TCC students in the natural sciences to our local healthcare providers at CRMC,” Anthony Jones, Dean for Division of Science and Mathematics. “We truly hope that our act of kindness will lead to more patients being cared for by CRMC professionals, with the protective personal equipment needed to safely do their jobs.”

TCC also donated medical supplies to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare on March 25.

For more information on TCC's response to COVID-19, follow this link.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.