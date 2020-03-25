TCC donates protective gear to local healthcare workers

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 25, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee Community College is helping healthcare workers stay safe as they care for others during the coronavirus pandemic.

The TCC Ghazvini Center for Healthcare Education donated medical gear to healthcare workers across the Big Bend. College administration says Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and Leon County Emergency Medical Services requested help in the form of personal protective equipment.

The college donated more than 1,000 masks, gowns, gloves, shoe covers and bouffant caps.

"These are our community healthcare partners who collaborate with us in the provision of clinical learning experiences for our students," said Dr. Stephanie Solomon, Executive Director and Dean of Healthcare Professions. "These are the employers who employ our graduates. We want to contribute to their safety and wellbeing on the job as well as the health of our community."

All TCC buildings on campus are closed as a response to COVID-19, and all instruction and student services are being offered remotely through the end of the semester.

