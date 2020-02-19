TCC fairs provide seamless transitions for students transferring to FAMU & FSU

By: Lanetra Bennett I Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Tallahassee Community College is the number one transfer school for students going to FSU and FAMU.

TCC makes that transition to the universities as seamless as possible.

One way they do that is through resource fairs. The TCC Advising Center held FAMU Day Wednesday.

It provided the resources needed for students to make a stress-free transition.

Administrators say these type events are important to help Eagles soar to become Rattlers and Seminoles.

Advisors and faculty from most of the colleges and majors from FAMU and FSU come to TCC.

It makes it easy for students who are transferring to either university to find out what they need, and how to do it.

Jayla Nickeo says it's helping her get on the right path to transfer to FAMU.

"It makes it a lot easier. It makes it a lot--just to know that you're okay, you're actually going to be able to transfer. It's not as stressful or overwhelming when you know what you're supposed to be doing," she said.

The TCC2FSU transfer program has more than 3,500 students. The TCC2FAMU program has 757.

TCC Transfer Specialist Katie Sanchez says the programs are the best way to ensure success for transfer students.

"We prepare you here. If you have indicated you want to get an associate in arts degree, we work with you in the transfer process," Sanchez said. "Make sure you know what classes you're taking, make sure you know what the G.P.A. requirements are, connecting you with people ahead of time; not just faculty and staff, but with students who've been where you are and can speak to the social aspect of transferring are as well."

The campus holds the event for FSU and FAMU every spring and fall semesters. FSU Day at TCC was February 5.

