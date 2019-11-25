TCC helping students in need with Thanksgiving food

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- With Thanksgiving only a few days away, Tallahassee Community College is making sure that's one less things some students have to stress about.

TCC is providing free food to make Thanksgiving dinner to TCC students in need.

The food is being given through student services on campus.

TCC's Dean of Student Services says school president Dr. Jim Murdaugh was wondering what the college could do for students facing food insecurities. Last month, they opened a food pantry on campus, called Talon's Market.

Out of that came the Thanksgiving food giveaway.

Administrators say they identified about 50 students who use the pantry, and volunteers have bagged up food items to give to them for a Thanksgiving Day meal, including turkey, ham, bread and a variety of side food items.

"Growing up, I used to go through a lot of food insecurity myself. So, when I found out about it, I was like, 'Ah, yeah.' I like to help out," said William Bodrick, a TCC student. "I love helping people, seeing people smile. So I was like, yeah, I got to help out. Just seeing people smile after they get their food, it's a nice little feeling on the inside."

Administrators say not only did they want to provide food for Thanksgiving, they also wanted to show students that they care and are not forgotten during the holidays.

"We care about our students. It's not just a matter of them coming here taking our classes, collecting, paying us dollars to sit in classes. But, we actually care about what goes on outside of the classroom." Said, Dr. Gerald Jones, TCC Dean of Student Services.

The Thanksgiving bags were given out through the day on Monday.

The Talon's Market is available in student services in TCC's student union building.