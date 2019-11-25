TCC helps student families for Christmas through 'Bright Light' program

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 25, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee Community College wants to help make the holidays bright.

It has kicked off its "Bright Light" giving campaign on Monday.

It provides presents for children of TCC students.

Anyone can select a wish list from the Christmas tree that's located in the Student Union, then buy one gift.

TCC President Dr. Jim Murdaugh says it helps student parents who may be struggling through college.

"I picked the first one. For me, I was lucky enough to get the opportunity to buy a gift for a one year old boy. Now, I have a grown son. For me to have that chance to buy something for a little guy again, is just a thrill for me." Dr. Murdaugh said.

The campaign runs through December 2.

For more specific information, contact student services at TCC.

