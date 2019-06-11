TCC honors local businesses for contributions to students

By: Brittany Bedi | WCTV Eyewitness News
June 11, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Tuesday, Tallahassee Community College honored six local business for their contributions at their first annual Blue and Gold Society awards.
Each business was presented one of three types of awards:
"They're important because of the time that they give, and the fact that they introduce industry to our students and connect them," said Heather Mitchell, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Tallahassee Community College. "The more engaged we can get our local businesses, the better off we all are, because our students become your workforce."
The local businesses offered job shadowing, internships, and school-to-work pipeline scholarships to TCC students. Companies worked with the college to shape the curriculum and prepare students for work after earning a diploma.