TCC honors local businesses for contributions to students

By: Brittany Bedi | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Tuesday, Tallahassee Community College honored six local business for their contributions at their first annual Blue and Gold Society awards.

Each business was presented one of three types of awards:

President’s Talon- Capital Regional Medical Center



President’s Talon- Inspired Technologies



Golden Eagle- OliverSperry Renovation



Golden Eagle- Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare



Nobilis Aquilae- Aegis Business Technologies

