TCC lands at-large bid in 2020 NJCAA National Tournament

March 9, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The room erupted as the Tallahassee Community College Eagles Men’s Basketball team saw their name and logo flash across the screen. TCC is now officially the 12 seed as an at-large invite into the 2020 NJCAA National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, facing off against 21 seed Shelton State in the first round with the winner set to face five seed John A. Logan. This is the Eagles' first appearance in JUCO’s big dance since the 2011 season.

“The secret is in the work and the work is the reward,” said Head Coach Zach Settembre of his team’s 27-6 season that garnered the invite. “Knowing how hard we’ve worked, how much our guys have fought and how badly they’ve wanted this shows how much this means to them.”

Settembre has brought the Eagles back to the National Tournament in just his first full season as head coach. He coached the second half of the 2018-19 season in an interim role following the resignation of Mark White.

“[Settembre] definitely had faith in us at first,” said Sophomore Guard Tariq Silver. “I was the first DI signing to come here and he told us the sky’s the limit for us and I’ve believed that since day one. We put the work in for it and we the possibility was there. We just had to go and get it.”

TCC will play its opening game in the tournament on Monday, March 16 at 9:30 PM.

