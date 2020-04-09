TCC makes 3D printable masks for first responders

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 9, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Tallahassee Community College says it is making 3D printable masks for first responders. The school's Computer Technology Department made 25 filtration face masks for the TCC Police Department.

CT Department manager Mike Vickers said he wanted to help after seeing the call to action nationwide for surgical face masks and other medical equipment to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I saw a need and it was something that TCC had the equipment to do,” Vickers said. “I just wanted to help.”

Vickers said he used design files from the Montana Science Center to make the masks. The Montana Mask is a highly effective filtration mask which can be sanitized and reused, the press release said.

TCC has four different 3D printers in use for making the face masks. Between the printers, 14 masks can be created per day.

TCC PD's chief said he's grateful for the masks.

“With supplies of personal protective equipment like N95 masks being extremely limited, we have had to get smarter about how we allocate and use our resources,” said Chief Greg Gibson, TCCPD. “With this innovative support from our TCC partners, we are able to stretch limited equipment further so that we can better protect our team and the community we serve.”

Vickers said he plans to make more masks for first responders in the Big Bend area.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.