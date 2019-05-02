TCC names Executive Vice President and Provost

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee Community College has a named an Executive Vice President and Provost.

Madeline Pumariega, the former chancellor of the Florida College System, will assume the newly-created role at the college.

TCC President Jim Murdaugh made the announcement Thursday.

"Madeline will fill an important role on TCC’s senior leadership team," Murdaugh said. "She is an exceptional leader. I believe that her extensive background in higher education, her vision and her record of innovation and collaboration make her an excellent choice for this newly created position."

Prior to her leadership position at FCS, Pumariega was with Miami Dade College for nearly two decades. There, she served in a number of leadership roles, including President of the Wolfson Campus.

"I am honored to be joining an institution recognized for its academic excellence and student success," Pumariega said. "I believe in the values of TCC and the important role that the College plays in the community. I am excited to work with our faculty and staff to build upon this success and the vision President Murdaugh has set for the College."

The announcement comes after TCC Provost Dr. Feleccia Moore-Davis announced her resignation in early April.

Pumariega will take her new position beginning May 13.