TCC outfielder Lomack drafted by Padres

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

June 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee Community College outfielder Taylor Lomack has been drafted in the 24th round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres.

Lomack either led or tied for the lead in several offensive categories for the Eagles this year, including games played (51), at-bats (186), hits (70), doubles (12), RBI (36), runs scored (42), stolen bases (29), batting average (.376) and on-base percentage (.454).

The Atlanta, Georgia native is the third TCC player to get drafted in the last three years, joining Jake Kinney (Philladelphia, 2018) and Niko Leontarakis (Baltimore, 2017).

Lomack was named First-Team All-Panhandle Conference, NJCAA All-Gulf District team and FCSAA First-Team All-State.

The Eagles have had at least one player drafted in every MLB Draft since 2010, but two of those years (2011, 2012), the draftee was a TCC commit who chose pro ball over joining the Eagles.

