TCC students lead Friday's Black Lives Matter protest in Tallahassee

By: Elizabeth Millner | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 12, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Emotions are still running high as protesters want change from police, city leaders and state government.

It’s been more than two weeks since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis and Tony McDade was killed in Tallahassee.

Friday’s protest in Tallahassee featured a crowd of young adults and teenagers marching for change.

Speakers from FAMU, FSU and TCC shared their own experiences of racism and inequality.

They marched from the Tallahassee Police Department to the State Capitol, where they gave eight minutes of silence, which represented how long the Minneapolis police officer kneeled on George Floyd before he died.

Organizers with TCC tell WCTV they are proud of the turnout because it’s not a one man movement, it’s a marathon that needs to keep going.

“But this marathon has been going on for 400 years, since the beginning of slavery and that is why we are here today. We are not here today to riot, we are not here today to fight, we are not here today to scream at the police. We are here to demand that the injustices within our system be corrected,” said Ben Cordova, the student government secretary at TCC.

As the protesters gave voices for those who lost their life to police brutality, among the crowd was 17-year-old Asia Alexander, who demanded equality for black people across the U.S.

“We are people too. All we are asking for you to do is not kill us, it’s not hard, and people are giving us so much controversy about it, and I don’t understand and that’s so depressing,” said Alexander.

As a teenager, she said she has been experiencing racism since high school. She said enough is enough.

“This is change you can’t tell us that change cannot happen,” she said.

Another young activist using their voice was 17-year-old Roman Le.

Le has attended almost every protest since the movement in Tallahassee began two weeks ago.

“I really hope that as a teenager myself, I don’t find myself at 80 years old having another revolution like this,” said Le.

Le says racism is a deeply rooted issue that can surround everyone on any day.

Both Le and Alexander say they see hope in the amount of young faces in the crowd.

“This is the most unity that we’ve had in a very very long time,” said Le.

“Change can happen, and this is the generation that’s going to stop it, and I stand firm of that,” said Alexander.

The message of the protest is clear: Protesters say they will keep going to invoke change, that the movement is not a fad; it’s a marathon that will keep moving.

