TCC's FPSI 13th annual Black History Breakfast

February 13, 2020

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Tallahassee Community College's Florida Public Safety Institute held its 13th Annual Black History breakfast and celebration.

The event was held at the FPSI Conference Center in Gadsden County.

The celebration honored criminal justice personnel.

Hundreds of staff members from various law enforcement and judicial agencies from around the Big Bend area were in attendance.

The honorees were 2nd Judicial Circuit Judge Augustus Aikens and Princess Mosley-Peck.

Mosley-Peck is the first honoree to be chosen from the Consolidated Dispatch Agency.

"I feel really special. My agency did not tell me much about the event. They kind of kept it a little bit of a secret. Being here and seeing everyone here is -- I just feel really honored," she said.

Judge Aikens said he respects the hard work others put forward, which allows her to do her job well.

"This is a really tremendous honor to be nominated for such an award by such a hard working citizens as our law enforcement people," Aikens said. "We see them all the time. They do so much work for us. We never think to take the opportunity to thank them enough."

Florida's Juvenile Justice Secretary Simone Marstiller was the guest speaker.

The celebration also honored fallen officers.

