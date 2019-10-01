Thomas County Deputies investigating thousands worth of stolen dog food, suspected for dog fighting

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Thomas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string on unusual burglaries at local plantations over the weekend.

Deputies are searching for three thieves accused of stealing thousands worth in dog food.

TCSO says warrants are out for the arrests of Joni Wilson and Thomas Liang, who are both accused of being involved.

Kickapoo, Sinkola, Elsoma, and Longpine Plantations all reported large amount of food missing over the weekend.

One locations reported approximately 30 to 40 bags stolen.

Thomas Co. deputies are now searching for the culprits, who were caught on camera hauling off loads of high-end kibble.

"We are actually thinking those people that are stealing it are probably selling it to people that are doing illegal dog fighting," said Lt. Tim Watkins, with TCSO.

"It's not going to a legitimate means because that's a lot of dog food and it's a lot of theft," said Gail Roberts, with the Thomas County Humane Society.

The motive is a concern for the local shelter. Where dogs like Pugsly, a pit bull mix, can end up.

Pugsly was believed to be abandoned by a dog fighting breeder.

"Anytime animals suffer because of somebody's greed and theft, whether it's the shelter or a plantation, it's still the same. The animals suffer," said Roberts.

For all dogs and puppies, officials hope justice is served to both thieves and dog fighters.

The Sheriff's Office is still searching for the third person involved in the burglaries. They believe he's from the Tallahassee area.

The humane society says they're looking for a special person to give Pugsly a home, once he's up for adoption in a few weeks.

