TDC reports nine confirmed COVID-19 cases, 200 tested

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 10, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Tallahassee Developmental Center confirmed an additional four positive COVID-19 test results Friday, bringing the number of infected individuals up to nine.

All nine are in the hospital and two are considered in "unstable condition" according to Chief Operating Officer Kim Faustin.

The TDC provides services to those with intellectual disabilities. As WCTV previously reported, the facility learned of its first case last Friday.

Faustin says about 200 people were tested for the disease on Thursday, including about 50 clients. The facility has been locked down, but staff members can be seen moving between buildings in face masks or full-body protective gear.

According to Faustin, TDC has enough protective gear to last a month.

"We are doing just about everything we know how to do and are working as hard as we can to mitigate the situation," Faustin said in a phone call.

"And I want to remind people we are working with people with intellectual disabilities, and it is a bit of a challenge for them as well understanding what's going on."

Faustin said employees who feel well should try to report to work. She said she was grateful for their incredible work over the last few days.