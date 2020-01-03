TEMPO initiative and possible non-sworn TPD cadet program may lower youth crime numbers

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Violent crime in Tallahassee, particularly involving youths, is an issue that has many trying to find solutions; a new City department may be able to help.

In October 2019, the City created two new departments: the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and the Department of Community Services.

The successful TEMPO program forms the pillar of the Department of Community Services; the department will also include the Tallahassee Future Leaders Academy, and work to tackle homelessness.

By bringing the TEMPO initiative under the City umbrella, employees will have resources to expand, including teaching participants life skills, finding mentors, and tutoring.

Half of the participants in the TEMPO program had a previous offense on their records, but after completing the program, there has been 0% recidivism: no new offenses, and no violations of probation.

Dr. Kimball Thomas founded the program; he said word of mouth is the strongest advertisement it can have, and in 2020, TEMPO ambassadors will help get the word out to their peers.

"We're going to have kids who got into the program and passed with success, go back into the community and talk to their peers about getting into this program, getting off the street, and making sure they're doing the right thing in the community, and say, 'Look I'm an example. I probably was with you a few days ago down the block, and look where I am! So you need to join me as well," said Dr. Thomas.

The TEMPO program is open to people 16 to 24 years old who are not in school or employed, and want to work toward education and employment opportunities.

Tallahassee's new Police Chief, Major Lawrence Revell, will be sworn in on Monday, January 6. Bringing down crime numbers is a major focus for him.

In his platform, incoming Chief Revell discussed a non-sworn cadet program as a way to assist with TPD recruitment and retention, while connecting with the youth community.

"We're going to partner with him in the TEMPO program, and we'll do ambassadorships and we'll look at what a cadet program looks like for those who want to go into law enforcement, or just get that career aspects of what that all entails, and have a different perspective about it, so certainly we're glad with it," said Dr. Thomas.

Dr. Thomas said the department is also looking at the possibility of officers learning more about the program and assisting with outreach.

