TFD: No injuries after Sunday night residential fire

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Fire Department says no one was injured in a Sunday night residential fire in the 3200 block of Notre Dame Street.

Officials say first responders were dispatched to the blaze around 7:58 p.m., where the first units reported to see a home with flames vented through the roof.

TFD says an aggressive attack was made, taking the fire out within minutes and, in the process, saving much of the house.

Authorities say the fire was caused by a pot of grease left on the stove.

TFD says damages are estimated to be around $25,000.

The Tallahassee Police Department, Leon County EMS, and the American Red Cross assisted on scene.