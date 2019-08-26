TFD: No injuries, minor damage in Monday evening fire

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Fire Department says no one was injured following a Monday evening fire at a residence in the 1200 block of Gibbs Drive.

Officials say units from Fire Stations 1, 2 and 9 arrived on the scene in four minutes and crews found smoke coming from the back of the structure.

Authorities say the fire was soon locate and quickly extinguished.

Officials say the fire was determined to be caused by improper cooking and damages are estimated to be around $5,000.

TFD says no injuries were reported.