TFD: Overnight house fire causes $30,000 in damages

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Fire Department says no one was injured following an overnight fire at a house off Thomasville Road early Monday.

TFD says a neighbor alerted the Consolidated Dispatch Agency just after 3 a.m. of a fire at a home in the 700 block of Harper Street.

Officials say crews immediately began putting out the fire and contained it quickly.

Authorities say no body was in the home at the time of the fire and the blaze caused nearly $30,000 in damages.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

TFD says they were assisted on by the Tallahassee Police Department and City Utilities.