TFD: Structure fire displaces three; no one injured

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Fire Department says three people are displaced following a mobile home fire in the 2400 block of Jefferson Road on Thursday night.

Officials say TFD received a call around 7:02 p.m. on Thursday regarding a structure fire and, when officials arrived on scene, they were met with a mobile home structure with fire coming from the back of the residence.

Authorities say crews were able to extinguish the fire and determine that no one was inside of the home when the fire began.

TFD says the cause of the fire is believed to be electrical in nature and say estimated damages are near $75,000.

Officials say no one was injured due to the flames.

TFD says the Red Cross has been called to assist three displaced adults.

TFD says the Chairs-Capitola Volunteer Fire Department, Leon County Sheriff's Office, Talquin Electric and Leon County EMS assisted at the scene.