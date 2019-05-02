TFD battles late-night house fire on Colorado Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire to break out at a home late last night.

At 11:25 p.m. Wednesday, crews received a call about the fire in the 1400 block of Colorado Street, located in the Griffin Heights neighborhood.

Law enforcement officers arrived on scene to find flames showing through the roof of the home.

Fire units from stations 1 and 8 responded to the home and found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the 1,200 sq. foot house.

Crews were able to put out the flames and determined that no one was inside the home.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Damages to the home are estimated at $60,000.

TFD says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

