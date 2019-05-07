Tallahassee Fire Dept. battling building fire on Jacks Drive

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Tallahassee Fire Department is currently battling a fire at a multi-residential structure in Tallahassee.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at the residence on Jacks Drive, located off of Paul Russell Road.

Crews arrived on scene to find the building fully involved with fire.

Officials say the building is possibly a duplex.

Fire officials say there is no information on any possible occupants or the cause of the fire at this time.

