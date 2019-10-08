TFD discusses unique challenges college students face in fire prevention

By: Monica Casey | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 8, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Today's focus of the 2019 Fire Prevention Week is protecting young adults living in Tallahassee, specifically college students in their apartments.

The Tallahassee Fire Department partnered with American Campus Communities to educate students about the risks of fire.

Each year nationally, there is an average of 4,100 fires in student housing complexes; those students face unique challenges, because the majority are renting their off-campus housing in large apartment buildings.

According to the FEMA Campus Fire Fatality Report, studies from the year 2000 to 2015 show that in 58% of fatal fires in student housing, smoke alarms were damaged or missing. In 85% of those fires, sprinklers were not present.

Some student tenants may damage materials such as exit signs or fire extinguishers; whether done intentionally, or unintentionally, it's a hazard to everyone in the building.

"If you see anybody doing anything malicious to fire equipment, please report them," said Captain Robert Clary, the Public Educator for TFD. "You may save somebody's life, because we want that fire prevention equipment to work in case of an emergency."

In 76% of fatal fires in student housing, alcohol was a factor, with 70% of the fires occurring on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

According to Captain Clary, one common cause of fires is distracted cooking.

"They get on their cell phones, or they're impaired with either alcohol or a drug, and they'll turn on the stove, and then they'll go and crash out, whatnot, and the stove catches on fire," said Clary.

TFD is reminding all Tallahassee residents not to leave any towels or oven mitts on the stove, and turn all pot and pan handles inward.

The FEMA report shows that cooking accident account for 9 percent of fatal student housing fires.

Large apartment buildings where students may not know their neighbors personally can suffer from a bystander effect in times of emergency.

"When there's lots of people seeing it, they expect that someone is making a call; that's not always the case," said Area Marketing Manager Leah Prine. "So no matter what, make the effort to call law enforcement or call the fire department and make sure they are dispatched to the premises."

Prine also said safety is the number one priority.

TFD is emphasizing planning your escape this fire prevention week, reminding residents to have two exits from every room. That advice is especially important for college students, who may not live in their apartments year-round.