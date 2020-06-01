Fire on Rivers Bank Way displaces family of five, TFD says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Fire Department says a family of five was displaced after firefighters put out a fire on Rivers Bank Way early Monday morning.

According to the department, the call from the alarm company came in around 5:13 a.m. The first fire unit that responded to 6533 Rivers Bank Way found heavy black smoke at the scene.

Firefighters were able to make sure everyone got out of the house safely, the department says. The unit then knocked down the fire with an aggressive attack, TFD says.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation and was taken to a local hospital. The Red Cross helped the family of five who was displaced because of the fire.

Three other units from the fire department responded to the scene too. Additionally, the Leon County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Medical Services responded as well.

TFD says the damage from the fire is about $75,000.

"TFD would like to take the time to remind residents to test their smoke alarms monthly and change the batteries at time change every 6 months," the department wrote in a press release.

