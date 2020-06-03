TFD puts out house fire on Oscar Harvey Road

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Tallahassee Fire Department says it put out a house fire on Oscar Harvey Road Tuesday afternoon.

According to TFD, firefighters responded to a report of a single family residence on fire at 2965 Oscar Harvey Road around 2:25 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene about six minutes after getting the call. They found the home with heavy smoke and fire showing. Crews made an interior attack to put out the fire while Leon County Emergency Medical Services treated one person for smoke inhalation, TFD says.

TFD says since there were no fire hydrants in the area, firefighters used tankers to shuttle water to the scene from a remote water source.

The causer of the fire is still under investigation and an assessment of the damage is still pending, according to TFD.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced people.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office and EMS helped TFD at the scene.

