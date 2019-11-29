TFD works Thanksgiving night to put out a house fire on Dover Street

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire in progress Thursday night around 9:37 p.m.

Officers with TPD discovered the fire during a normal patrol route and immediately radioed it in. Crews arrived on the scene within four minutes of the call.

TFD says they were on scene for several hours, but unfortunately could not put out the fire.

The house is considered a total loss and is being ruled as an accident. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the single occupant.