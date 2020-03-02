THC caps shot down by Senate committee

On Monday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill making the state's medical marijuana program permanent. (MGN)
By  | 
Posted:

By: Capitol News Service
March 2, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) — For the second year in a row, lawmakers are looking to put caps on THC in medical marijuana.

A proposed amendment to a sweeping Department of Health bill would cap THC levels at 10% for medical marijuana prescribed to patients under 21 years old, unless they are terminally ill or their doctor receives special approval from the department.

"I am very concerned about what is happening to our young people," said Senate sponsor Gayle Harrell. "The studies that are coming out on brain development show that large amounts of THC have a very deleterious effect on brain development, especially in young adults."

The amendment was met with skepticism from Democrats and even some Republicans during questioning.

The bill was temporarily postponed in the middle of the debate, and the amendment was ultimately withdrawn.

Copyright 2020 Capitol News Service. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus